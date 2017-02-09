SRPD ‘Touch a Truck’ event supports fallen officers

Jair A. Cabrera (submitted photo)

The Salt River Police Department will be hosting a free fundraising event Feb. 25 to benefit the officers killed in the line of duty, including Officer Jair A. Cabrera who lost his life in 2014.

The “Touch a Truck” event will showcase police vehicles including their PIO car, patrol vehicles, police motorcycles, motors and more in the courtyard of OdySea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via de Ventura.

The free event runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Guests will also enjoy living music by the Nathan Dean Band 11 a.m.-3 p.m., face painting and other child friendly events.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/2j3MTib.

