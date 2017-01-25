Storefront Church to open in late February

The Storefront Church is set to open at the Theatre Artists Studio at 4848 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale Friday, Feb. 24 and will run through March 12.
The drama production is about a time when a Bronx Borough President is forced by the mortgage crisis into a confrontation with a local minister, leading to the question of what is the relationship between spiritual experience and social action?
During its run, the production will feature showings on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets prices are $15 for students 25 years old and younger, $20 per person of groups of 10 or more as well as seniors over 65 years old and members of the military and $25 for general admission.
For ticket information, call 602-765-0120 or visit to www.thestudiophx.org.
