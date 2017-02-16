SWCC’s Dinner with Wolves returns Sunday, April 2

Guests can now reserve their spot for a one-of-a-kind Dinner with Wolves event at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in north Scottsdale.
The dinner is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Sponsored by My Sister’s Closet and CEO Ann Siner, the evening will benefit Defenders of Wildlife and Arizona’s Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, according to a press release.
Mingling mere feet from the wolves’ enclosures, guests attending Dinner with Wolves will be up close and personal with several Mexican gray wolves now living at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, along with other animals including bears, mountain lions and leopards.
Guests are invited to ride on a public bus that will pick up and drop off at My Sister’s Closet, 6204 N. Scottsdale Road.
Upon arrival and during the cocktail hour, guests will have the opportunity to take guided tours of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and see the resident Mexican gray wolves.
Cocktail hour and tours will be followed by a silent auction, sit-down dinner and presentation by Craig Miller, the Senior Southwest Representative at Defenders of Wildlife, the release stated.
The evening will conclude at approximately 6:30 p.m. when guests may board the private bus back to My Sister’s Closet.
Dinner with Wolves will introduce guests to the plight and beauty of the Mexican gray wolf, the most endangered gray wolf in the world. At last count, there were fewer than 120 wild Mexican gray wolves in the entire world with only 50 living in Arizona, the release stated.
“We have a chance to save this wolf right here in Arizona and we have already raised more than $75,000 in the last several years towards the awareness about the Mexican gray wolf but we need more help,” said Ms. Siner, in the press release. “We have to be vigilant and continue raising awareness so people understand how terribly close this animal is to extinction.”
Currently there are 15 Mexican Gray Wolves living at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
“These wolves are an iconic species of the Southwest and are on the brink of extinction. We need to educate ourselves about this endangered species, raise as much money as we can and join people like Ann Siner who are making real difference for our state’s imperiled wildlife,” said Linda Searles, executive director of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, in the press release.
Only 100 seats are available for this intimate and rare Dinner with Wolves. Individual tickets are $250 and can be purchased online at www.dinnerwithwolves.com or by calling 602-374-3906.
100 percent of the proceeds will benefit Defenders of Wildlife and Arizona’s Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, the release stated.
