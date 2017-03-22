Tickets are now on sale for a concert featuring two iconic blues musicians in one dynamic performance, as TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band perform 7:30 p.m. June 7 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at http://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/.
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ have announced a special, full-band tour in support of their first album as a duo, “TajMo.” The album is due out May 5 on Concord.
TajMo: The Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ Band will see the two blues legends share the stage for a once-in-a-lifetime night of music, including a stop at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
“TajMo” is a historic collaboration between two generations of blues giants, converging their singular talents for the first time ever on an album of original songs and covers, featuring cameos from Bonnie Raitt, Joe Walsh, Sheila E. and Lizz Wright. The album was self-produced by the duo and was recorded by Zach Allen, John Caldwell and Casey Wasner at Nashville’s Stu Stu Studio.
Listen to the first single “Don’t Leave Me Here“, written by Taj and Keb’.
Taj Mahal has been recording and performing his unmistakable blend of blues and world music for over 50 years, winning multiple Grammys and collaborating with the Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and more along the way.
Keb’ Mo’, who has often cited Taj as one of his musical heroes, is a three-time Grammy Winner who has collaborated with everyone from Raitt to Jackson Browne and Buddy Guy.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $105, $85, and $47.
The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale.
The concert is presented by Danny Zelisko Presents.
The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is funded in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and National Endowment for the Arts.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.