Theatre Artists Studio present series of short plays

The Theatre Artists Studio, 4848 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale, has announced its 11th Annual New Summer Shorts Festival of 10-minute plays which will run from June 15-25.
The short plays will show Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through the festival’s run, according to a press release.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for students 25 and under and $20 for groups of 10 or more as well as seniors 65 and over and military members.
The lineup features eight plays all written by studio members, a release states.
“The Phoenix Coffin Club” by Marney and Alan Austin will include Marney Austin as director and castmembers of Tom Koelbel, Roy Wilson, Ann Vogel. This play is about a mysterious and seemingly dangerous stranger expresses interest in joining a local do-it-yourself club for coffin building.
Next on the lineup is “Rose Colored Spectacles” by Debra Rich Gettleman with director Nina Koch and castmember Karen Burns. Viewers can expect to see a perpetually optimistic woman start to question her perspectives on life, turning to her husband for support and insight.
“Sun (When You Least Expect It)” by Michael Fleck is about a man’s journey to find hope and connection with the help of his therapist, but it takes an unexpected turn. Barbara Acker is the director while Mr. Fleck and Ms. Vogel perform in the production.
“The Emperor’s New Nose” — written and directed by Andrea Markowitz — chronicles a royal son’s reputation that is in peril and must be guarded at all costs. The question asked to viewers is “When does protection become deception and how does information shape reality?”
Jason Isaak, David Heap, Patti Hurtado and Dolores Goldsmith all will grace the stage in this short play.
In “Evolution Fast Track” by Micki Shelton, Three women navigate the absurd and sometimes paradoxical progression of women’s roles and perceptions throughout evolution. Pamela Sterlings directs a cast of Susan Sindelar, Carol Gibson and Sarah Houghtelin Koerner in this production.
In “Lost and Found” by Kirt Shineman, A man struggles to reconcile his past and reconnect with the present finding unexpected acceptance and wisdom in the words of a young girl. Christina Martin directs a cast of Mr. Isaack, Bill Straus and Isabelle Ali.
Mr. Fleck returns with “Road Warriors,” which is about two road weary traveling business women vie for the approval of their boss. Amy Garland and Ms. Gibson will perform in this play directed by Richard Powers-Hardt.
The last play in the lineup is “Look Up” by Joe Bardin in which a teenager seeks solace in an unlikely place as he contemplates the universe’s bigger questions about life, lettuce, and anthills. Mr. Powers-Hardt also directs this play while Noah Clark is the lone castmember.
