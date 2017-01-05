Theatre Artists Studio presents ‘Bakersfield Mist’ comedy

Theatre Artists Studio will be presenting “Bakersfield Mist” by Stephen Sachs on its Scottsdale stage Jan. 13-29.
This play is a hilarious and thought-provoking comedy-drama that asks vital questions about what makes art – and people – truly authentic, according to a press release.
Inspired by true events, Bakersfield Mist is the story of Maude Gutman, an unemployed ex-bartender living in a run-down trailer park. She believes the painting she bought in a thrift store as a gag gift for only a few dollars is an undiscovered masterpiece worth millions.
When the stuffy, world-class art expert Lionel Percy arrives from New York to evaluate the work, the result is a fiery and often hilarious debate over class, truth, value and the meaning of art.
This play contains mature language, the release stated.
Directed by Richard Powers-Hardt, Bakersfield Mist features studio members Marney Austin and Tom Koelbel.
Theatre Artists Studio presents Bakersfield Mist from Jan. 13 through Jan. 29, at The Studio, 4848 E. Cactus Road, suite 406, in Scottsdale. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for general admission; $15 for students ages 25 and under; and $20 for Groups of 10 or more, seniors ages 65 and over and members of the military.
For tickets, call the box office at 602-765-0120 or visit: www.thestudiophx.org.
