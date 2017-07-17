Thunderbird Artists seeks local artists for Valley festivals

Thunderbird Artists is reaching out to local artists in the Valley with a Call for Artists for to participate in its upcoming Waterfront Fine Art and Wine Festival that will take place in February in Scottsdale.
This festival is part of Thunderbird Artists’ upcoming 36th season which features award-winning fine art and wine festivals throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, according to a press release.
The ongoing-juried open enrollment enables painters, sculptors, glass and stone artists, fine jewelers and artists working in mixed media to apply for a booth in one or more of Thunderbird Artists award-winning festivals.
“We’re excited to announce that we’ve expanded our venue locations to include two festivals in Gilbert. As one of the East Valley’s fast-growing, affluent communities, we think this will be a great fit for our artists,” Denise Colter, vice president of Thunderbird Artists, said in a prepared statement.
“We’re planning a terrific season featuring eight festivals from November through March, and we’ll be marketing each one heavily.”
Judi Combs, Thunderbird Artists’ founder and CEO, said she has seen many changes in the art market over the past three decades, but one thing that has remained steadfast has been Thunderbird Artists’ focus on high-quality, original art.
“Content, quality and originality are most important to us when we jury a show,” Ms. Combs said in a prepared statement.
“The Valley has seen an influx of art shows over the years, and it’s very important for us to distinguish our shows by the quality of art created by our participating artists.”
The 24th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival kicks off Thunderbird Artists’ new season on November 3-5 in downtown Carefree at Easy and Ho Hum Streets.
A limited amount of booths are still available and artists are encouraged to submit an application with a CD or a flash drive of recent artwork, as well as an outdoor booth photo to show the overall presentation.
The other shows planned for Thunderbird Artists’ 2017-2018 season include:
- The Gilbert Fine Art and Wine Festival Dec. 1-3;
- The 6th Annual Surprise Fine Art and Wine Festival Jan. 12-14;
- The 25th Annual Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival Jan. 19-21;
- The Gilbert Fine Art and Wine Festival Feb. 16-18;
- The 23rd Annual Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival March 16-18;
- The 14th Annual Fountain Hills Fine Art and Wine Affaire March 23-25.
To download an application or apply online, visit www.ThunderbirdArtists.com or call 480-837-5637
