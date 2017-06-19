Tom Rush, Danny O’Keefe perform this October in Scottsdale

Popular singer and songwriter Tom Rush is performing this fall at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts in a concert where he will be accompanied by Matt Nokoa and joined by special guest Danny O’Keefe.
The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts.
Now celebrating 50-plus years of touring, Tom Rush has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like No Regrets, Circle Game, Remember Song, Urge for Going and Merrimack County.
Mr. Rush’s shows offer a musical celebration; a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor, and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues.
Mr. Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and James Taylor, and in more recent years his Club 47 concerts have brought artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin to wider audiences when they were just beginning to build their own reputations.
Tom Rush began his musical career in the early ’60s playing the Boston-area clubs while a Harvard student. The Club 47 was the flagship of the coffee house fleet, and he was soon holding down a weekly spot there, learning from the legendary artists who came to play, honing his skills and growing into his talent.
Signed by Elektra in 1965, Mr. Rush made three albums for them, culminating in The Circle Game, which, according to Rolling Stone, ushered in the singer-songwriter era. Today, Mr. Rush’s voice has grown even richer and more melodic with training, and his music, like a fine wine, has matured and ripened in the blending of traditional and modern influences. He’s doing what he loves, and what audiences love him for: writing and playing passionately and tenderly, knitting together the musical traditions and talents of our times.
Matt Nokoa is an internationally touring singer-songwriter, recently appearing at The White House, throughout India, and regularly with Tom Rush. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition and as “Most Requested” at The Falcon Ridge Folk Festival.
In the 1970’s, Danny O’Keefe put out a string of albums that cemented his reputation as being among the best songwriters of his generation. These days, casual fans know him best for his Top 10 hit, “Good Time Charlie’s Got The Blues” or Jackson Browne’s version of “The Road” from the classic Running On Empty album. But the story didn’t end in the 70’s. He continued to release the occasional album and recently returned with In Time, his first solo release in nine years.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65, $40, and $25. The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St., in Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.