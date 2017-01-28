Tommy Koenig celebrates Baby Boomer icons in Herberger comedy

Comedy Central and National Lampoon star Tommy Koenig’s one man “‘musicomedy’- a flashback through our times and the music that defined them – “Baby Boomer Baby,” comes to the Herberger Theater Center Feb. 2-26.
Mr. Koenig, described by the New York Times as “a master of caricature” and “a major talent” tells his story from a distinctly Baby Boomer perspective. Called “wildly entertaining, touching, and very, very funny,” Mr. Koenig was born in Brooklyn in 1953, the same year rock n’ roll was born.
Raised in Rockaway Beach, the son of a musician who played with Glenn Miller during World War II, Mr. Koenig was greatly influenced by chance meetings with John F. Kennedy and later George Carlin, and mostly by what the Beatles brought – the influence of music on Boomers’ culture and personal choices.
In “Baby Boomer Bab,” Mr. Koenig recounts the years he struggled to keep up with the changing times, just missing Woodstock by a few miles; the rites of passage of college, travel, sex and drugs; and the ever-changing cultural and political landscape that music unleashed as it morphed from Disco to Punk to MTV to Rap and beyond.
During the show, Mr. Koenig channels dozens of well-known – and original – characters in a one-man tour de force spanning seven decades. With original songs and parodies of everyone from The Beatles to Lady Gaga, and from Doo Wop to Hip Hop, Mr. Koenig’s impressions include Elton John, Billy Joel, Blondie, Prince, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, The Bee Gees and the Eagles, among others.
“’Baby Boomer Baby’ is the culmination and combination of my work in theatre, stand-up comedy, music and art,” Mr. Koenig explains.
Mr. Koenig’s first one-man show, “The Living Experiment,” began in 1987 and ran through 1992 with extended runs in New York and Los Angeles.
“It was the first time I had done a show alone but with an ensemble of characters, some of which still appear in ‘Baby Boomer Baby’ – I’ve learned that some routines take years to be perfected and evolved,” he explains.
“Baby Boomer Baby” will run Feb. 2-26 at Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe in Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now, and are available on line at www.herbergertheater.org or by phone at 602-252-8497.
Tickets are $40.
