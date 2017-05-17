Valley theater groups combine to stage summer productions

Valley Youth Theatre announces its collaboration with Arizona Broadway Theatre and The Herberger Theater Center to promote three summer shows to be performed at the Herberger beginning in June.
“This partnership is about brainstorming ideas on how to create new performing arts patrons and get the word out that Phoenix has a thriving year-round arts calendar and family friendly productions that are enjoyable for all ages,” says VYT’s Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper.
“Your children are out of school for the summer and Phoenix is about to get really hot,” continues Mr. Cooper. “What better time to introduce them to a cool, live theatre experience?”
Valley Youth Theatre kicks off the summer with a lion who’s short on courage, a tinman who needs a heart, a scarecrow who lacks brains, a small-town Kansas girl named Dorothy and her little dog Toto.
“The Wizard of Oz” opens June 9 and runs through June 25.
Arizona Broadway Theatre invites patrons to “be their guest” as they present one of Disney’s most celebrated love stories. Discover an enchanted rose and find true love with Princess Bell.
“Beauty and the Beast” opens July 7 and runs through July 16.
Have a fairytale ending to the summer with a lovable Ogre who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess. Valley Youth Theatre returns to the Herberger with its first production of its 2017-18 season, “Shrek the Musical,” on stage Aug.11-27.
“The Wizard of Oz,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “Shrek the Musical” will be presented live at the Herberger Theatre Center, 222 E. Monroe St. in Phoenix.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Herberger Theater box office at 602-252-8497 or visit herbergertheater.org.
For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit VYT.com or call 602-253-8188.
