Valley Youth Theatre is having dog auditions for the role of Toto 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13.
This is for its upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz,” which will be presented live Jun 9-25 at the Herberger Theater Center.
A little known, fun fact about the role: in VYT’s 2005 production of “The Wizard of Oz,” Emma Stone’s dog, Jacklynn Marie, was cast as Toto.
Auditions will take place on Saturday, May 13 at Valley Youth Theatre located at 525 N. First St., Phoenix. This is a no-fee, open audition and registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Those participating must register before 10 a.m.
For more information call the Valley Youth Theatre Box Office at 602.253.8188 or visit www.vyt.com.
Valley Youth Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” opens at the Herberger Theater with 60 young actors from around the Valley, 125 brilliantly colorful costumes and the New York City Madison Square Garden set.
The musical’s classic songs are brought to life by a live orchestra that accompanies Dorothy and her little dog Toto as they are swept away, by a huge tornado, from her small farm in Kansas, to the magical land of OZ where she meets new and exciting friends, and a few enemies too.
When her house accidentally lands on the Wicked Witch of the East, everyone is exuberant, except the Wicked Witch of the West who seeks revenge for the death of her sister and wants her ruby slippers.
Things in Oz are charming and unexpected, but Dorothy just wants to go home to Kansas. To do this, she must find the great Wizard.
