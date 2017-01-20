‘Walk with Me’ family fun walk benefits disabled children

Batman attended the 2015 Walk With Me event. (submitted photo)

Southwest Human Development will host the ninth annual Walk With Me family fun walk and block party in Scottsdale presented by the Arizona Coyotes Foundation to benefit the nonprofit’s Easterseals services for young children with disabilities.

The event, slated to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, will be held at Scottsdale Civic Center Park, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The event will feature a 1-mile family fun walk, inflatables, interactive kids zone, entertainment, food, a community resource fair, and more, according to a press release.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. To register visit swhd.org/walk.

Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 135,000 children and families each year, the release stated.

