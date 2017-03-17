The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix Business & Professionals Groups has named Adam Goodman as its 2017 chairman.
“We are really lucky to have Adam on board as the new B&P chair. He is deeply familiar with the business sector in Phoenix and has supported the local Jewish community for many years as well. More importantly, he is a good guy and a lot of fun to work with,” said Amanda Garcia, B&P coordinator and special events manager.
Mr. Goodman will build on the strong foundation created by Eliot Kaplan, who chaired B&P for three years. Mr. Goodman collaborated with Mr. Kaplan to create B&P’s annual signature event, Corner Office: Lessons from Jewish Business Leaders.
“I am excited to lead the Business & Professionals Groups because it is an opportunity to attract and engage thousands of new people who otherwise might not have been exposed to the Federation,” said Mr. Goodman.
There are plans for a B&P March Madness competition, continued networking events and other professional growth opportunities under Mr. Goodman’s leadership. He also moderates this year’s Corner Office on May 3.
B&P strengthens relationships among Jewish professionals through education, social networking activities and communal and philanthropic engagement. It is comprised of three divisions: the Cardozo Society for legal professionals, the Real Estate & Finance Division, and Chai Tech for the technology industry.
For more information about B&P, contact Amanda Garcia, 480-481-1754 or agarcia@jewishphoenix.org.
