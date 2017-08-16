Wildlife biologist joins staff at McDowell Sonoran Conservancy

Tiffany Sprague has been named field institute manager with the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy where she will lead ecological field projects, manage the citizen science program, and build public and K–12 STEM education efforts.
For the past 11 years, Ms. Sprague worked as chapter coordinator and publications editor at the Grand Canyon Chapter of Sierra Club, where she engaged the public and decision makers in conservation issues.
She previously served as education events coordinator at the Arizona Science Center, developing and organizing numerous science-focused children’s events.
“Tiffany brings experience and enthusiasm to the key areas of research, education, and volunteer management needed in this role,” said Dr. Helen Rowe, field institute director. “We expect programs will flourish under her direction.”
“I am so excited to be part of the conservancy and its incredible team of volunteers and citizen scientists,” said Ms. Sprague.
“I have devoted my life to learning about and protecting our natural world while inspiring and educating others to do the same. I am thrilled to be part of an organization dedicated to these same goals.”
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy is the City of Scottsdale’s primary partner in providing volunteer services to the 30,500-acre preserve.
Conservancy volunteers serve as trailhead hosts, patrol trails, perform trail maintenance projects, lead guided hikes, conduct educational programs and other activities in the Preserve.
The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Field Institute, the conservancy’s research arm, conducts and coordinates scientific research focused on sustainability of the preserve.
