Rotary Club of Scottsdale members celebrated a busy year and welcomed new their newest board members during the club’s final meeting of the 2016-17 year.
At a dinner held June 26 at the Scottsdale McCormick, the Rotary Club of Scottsdale celebrated a full year of projects and programs, as well as thanked its 2016-17 board members for their support.
Outgoing Club President Mary Blank shared highlights of the club’s 2016-17 activities, which included:
* Welcomed 16 new members;
* Awarded $107,000 in scholarships;
* Sponsored 8 RYLA students;
* Initiated two Rotary International matching grants with Sri Lanka Rotary;
* Provided weekly book donations to Scottsdale’s Yavapai Elementary School;
* Continued its high school youth mentoring program;
* Continued Scottsdale Sister City’s Los Alamos Mexico Water Project;
* Hosted its fourth Scottsdale Community Service Above Self Award Dinner;
* Hosted Scottsdale Youth Salute Leadership Program for the 22nd year;
* Hosted Tennis with a Cause Charity Tournament and Fundraiser;
* Hosted Ed Adler Memorial Golf Tournament/Fundraiser for the 15th year;
* Hosted RI International Exchange Students Peggy and Gijs;
* Sponsored Coronado and Chaparral High School Interact Clubs;
* Continued Salvation Army Holiday Bell Ringing and Angel Tree Program for the 34th year;
* Provided outstanding luncheon programs/speakers.
The Rotary Club, which was chartered on Feb. 26 1954, looks forward to an another exciting year under the leadership of Club President Charlie Kester with supporting board: President-Elect Kent Hammond; Vice President Don Loose; Secretary Christopher West; Treasurer Bob Saathoff; Past President/Club Foundation Chair Mary Blank; and club directors John Campbell, Kevin Bollinger, Sara Crosby-Hartman, Dr. Vaibhavi Pradhan, Richard Signeski; and David Pastor.
Meetings will start again July 17 at its new meeting site: McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion, 7505 E McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale.
The July 17 noon luncheon’s speaker will be Jude LaCava of Fox 10 Sports.
For more information, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.