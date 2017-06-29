Rotary Club of Scottsdale installs officers for 2017-18

Jun 29th, 2017 Comments:
Rotary Club of Scottsdale

At a dinner meeting June 26th, the club thanked its outgoing 2016-17 board of directors: Charlie Kester, president-elect; Kent Hammond, vice president; Don Loose, secretary; Mary Blank, president; Directors Christopher West, Jim Hann, Benny Barnes and John Campbell. Not present: Directors Bob Saathoff, Sara Crosby-Hartman and Kevin Bollinger.

Rotary Club of Scottsdale members celebrated a busy year and welcomed new their newest board members during the club’s final meeting of the 2016-17 year.

At a dinner held June 26 at the Scottsdale McCormick, the Rotary Club of Scottsdale celebrated a full year of projects and programs, as well as thanked its 2016-17 board members for their support.

Incoming Club President Charlie Kester presents outgoing president Mary Blank her president’s gavel plaque.

Outgoing Club President Mary Blank shared highlights of the club’s 2016-17 activities, which included:

* Welcomed 16 new members;
* Awarded $107,000 in scholarships;
* Sponsored 8 RYLA students;
* Initiated two Rotary International matching grants with Sri Lanka Rotary;
* Provided weekly book donations to Scottsdale’s Yavapai Elementary School;
* Continued its high school youth mentoring program;
* Continued Scottsdale Sister City’s Los Alamos Mexico Water Project;
* Hosted its fourth Scottsdale Community Service Above Self Award Dinner;
* Hosted Scottsdale Youth Salute Leadership Program for the 22nd year;
* Hosted Tennis with a Cause Charity Tournament and Fundraiser;
* Hosted Ed Adler Memorial Golf Tournament/Fundraiser for the 15th year;
* Hosted RI International Exchange Students Peggy and Gijs;
* Sponsored Coronado and Chaparral High School Interact Clubs;
* Continued Salvation Army Holiday Bell Ringing and Angel Tree Program for the 34th year;
* Provided outstanding luncheon programs/speakers.

The Rotary Club, which was chartered on Feb. 26 1954, looks forward to an another exciting year under the leadership of Club President Charlie Kester with supporting board: President-Elect Kent Hammond; Vice President Don Loose; Secretary Christopher West; Treasurer Bob Saathoff; Past President/Club Foundation Chair Mary Blank; and club directors John Campbell, Kevin Bollinger, Sara Crosby-Hartman, Dr. Vaibhavi Pradhan, Richard Signeski; and David Pastor.

Meetings will start again July 17 at its new meeting site: McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion, 7505 E McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale.

The July 17 noon luncheon’s speaker will be Jude LaCava of Fox 10 Sports.

For more information, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.

Tags: 
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie