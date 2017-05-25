Scottsdale Rotary Club gets updates on RI Global Grant Projects

Mike Maurer, Rotary International District 5510 assistant governor, introduced Rotarian Terry Lubsen to Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests at recent luncheon meeting held at Scottsdale McCormick’s Lakeside Ballroom.
Mr. Lubsen serves as chair of the Rotary International Global Grants in the State of Sonora program, a program in which all three Arizona Rotary International Districts participate.
Mr. Lubsen stated that 40 percent of the people in Sonora, Mexico live at the poverty level. He talked about Rotary International’s Global Grant program, which supports a microcredit program.
Rotary global grants and donations from individuals and Rotary Clubs provide the working capital for micro-loans that help reduce poverty worldwide.
A local Mexican Bank, FinReg S.A., makes small business loans from the invested capital. The typical first loan is for $400-600 but may increase in later cycles to $1,500.
Ninety percent of the borrowers are women. In the past 10 years, FinReg has loaned over 150 million pesos and successfully collected 98 percent of the loans made. To learn more about the program, visit www.rotarymicrocreditmexico.org.
During the meeting, club member Sara Crosby-Hartman updated members on the status of the Rotary International Sri Lanka Via Village Development Global Grant Project.
As a contributing partner, The Rotary Club receives project status reports from Sri Lanka’s Colombo Rotary Club. The project, estimated at $90,648, will help improve the livelihoods and lives of promising entrepreneurs in N. East Sri Lanka.
The goals of the Sri Lanka Project are to provide business training to improve farming methods and develop women’s crafts as businesses. Additionally, the project provides networking opportunities, access to urban and global markets, financing, computer literacy, access to subject experts and one on one business mentoring.
Club members were invited to visit Sri Lanka to visit, mentor and share their business acumen as part of the international project.
Also at the meeting, club member Max Rumbaugh introduced Ian Curtiss, recent Rotary International Ambassadorial Scholar. Mr. Curtiss serves as president of the MBA Student Government at ASU’s W.P. CareySchool of Business. His current studies are focused on Strategy and Operations.
As a scholar, Mr. Curtiss, spent 2 1/2 years in Beijing, China, earning a master’s of international relations, U.S. and East Asian trade and security.
While in China, Mr. Curtiss coordinated Intellectual Property Rights, Legal, and US Government Relations Committees and coordinated shared programs between the American Chamber of Commerce in China and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The club’s recent Rotary International Global Grant $30,000 scholarship winner, Caryln Harris, will complete similar studies in Edinburgh, Scotland.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs and membership, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
