18th annual Mazelpalooza funds infrastructure around the world

Mazelpalooza Committee Co-Chair Mitch Cohen with wife Jamie (photo by Dave Katz)
Rob Adler, Yanive Shmoel, Victoria Nazarov, and Michelle Mandell light the menorah (photo by Dave Katz)
Lauren Colick, Sean Kogan, Carly Glick and Adam Green (submitted photo)
(Photo by Dave Katz)
Kalie Kelman, Talyah Sands and Carly Figman (submitted photo)
(photo by Dave Katz)
Nearly 1,000 young Jews participated in the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix NowGen 18th annual Mazelpalooza.
The event is held on Christmas Eve and was hosted at Maya Day + Night Club in Scottsdale this year, according to a press release.
Entertainment included DJ Soloman and aerialist performers.
$18 from each ticket sold was contributed to the Federation’s 2016 campaign to help Jews in needs and to build vibrant Jewish communities in the Valley, Israel and around the world, the release stated.
