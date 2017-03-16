ABC15’s Craig Fouhy among adult winners to be honored at Scholar Athlete Banquet

ABC15 Sports News Director Craig Fouhy is slated to win the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter’s 2017 Distinguished Arizonan Award.
Mr. Fouhy will join retired high school and college coach John Wrenn, Arizona Interscholastic Association official Dean Cerimeli and tenured chapter board member Dr. Dan Lucas, according to a press release.
Mr. Wrenn will receive the Frank Kush Lifetime Acheivement Coaching Award while Mr. Cerimeli will receive the Bob Madrid Outstanding Official Award. Dr. Lucas is slated to receive the Riddle Chapter Leadership Award, a release states.
The Valley of the Sun Chapter of the NFF will host Arizona’s top 50 high school and top college football scholar-athletes along with their coaches at the Hilton-Scottsdale Resort and Villas at 6333 N. Scottsdale Road Saturday, April 8 for the NFF/Fiesta Bowl Scholar Athlete Awards Banquet.
Valley radio and TV Sportscaster Kevin McCabe will emcee the event.
Craig Fouhy
Mr. Fouhy has been on Arizona airwaves since 1998. Prior to his work in broadcasting, Mr. Fouhy played college football at Pacific Lutheran University in Tachoma, Wash. as an offensive tackle.
His career then took him to the sidelines as both a high school and college coach. Coaching stints included running backs coach at the University of Montana and head coach for Chicago’s North Park College.
Mr. Fouhy has served on the NFF’s Valley of the Sun chapter’s advisory board for about 20 years.
“This chapter is one of the great sports organizations in the state of Arizona and their tireless efforts to ensure our best and brightest young people are appropriately honored is inspirational,” Mr. Fouhy said in a release.
John Wrenn
Mr. Wrenn has compiled a 223–46 career record, combining stints at Chandler’s Hamilton High School and some Illinois high schools.
Mr. Wrenn was also named a state Coach of the Year five teams, led his team to 19 state playoffs and five state championships, three at Hamilton.
After a 91–11 record at Hamilton, Mr. Wren became the first athletic director at Perry High School in Gilbert. The school renamed its football stadium after him in 2014.
Mr. Wrenn then jumped to the collegiate ranks as an assistant athletic director over football operations at Arizona State University in 2010.
Mr. Wrenn retired from ASU in 2014 and lives in Las Vegas, commuting to consult with ASU at times.
Dean Cerimeli
Officiating runs in the Cerimeli family as Tyler Cerimeli won the Bob Madrid Outstanding Officials Award last year and Don Cerilmeli won the award in 2008.
Now, it is Dean Cerimeli’s turn.
Dean Cerimeli has officiated more than 40 playoff games and has called six Arizona State Finals.
He has also officiated games outside the U.S., including Dublin, Ireland.
Dean Cerimeli’s officiating team is staffed by family members as his brother Don works as a referee while Dean’s sons Tyler and Nicholas work as designated back judge and head linesman, respectively.
During his high school years, Dean played football in Scottsdale at both Scottsdale High School and Arcadia High School.
Dan Lucas
Dr. Lucas has served on the chapter’s board of directors for over a decade and each year, sits on the blue-ribbon Scholar-Athlete Selection Committee.
Dr. Lucas is a Cincinnati native and an avid Bengals fan. He graduated from Brandeis University and Cincinnatti College of Medicine.
He then worked as a radiology resident and fellow at Yale University where he became acquainted with NFF after he met Yale All-American running back Richa Diana.
Dr. Lucas parctices radiology, specializing in ultrasound, MRI scan and CAT scan diagnostics with Arizona Medical Imaging, working in the Valley since 1990.He joined the NFF Valley of the Sun Chapter in 2004.
