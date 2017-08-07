Abi Ferrin dresses Brenda Warner for husband’s Hall of Fame induction

Brenda Warner, wife of Kurt Warner has selected Dallas-based designer and philanthropist Abi Ferrin to create one-of-a-kind looks for her husband’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5.
Ms. Warner is only the third wife in Pro Football Hall of Fame history to present their husband for the honor, according to a press release.
Mr. Warner joins kicker Morten Anderson; running back Terrell Davis; safety Kenny Easley; owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones; defensive end Jason Taylor; and running back LaDainian Tomlinson as members of the 2017 hall of fame class.
“Presenting my husband with the iconic gold jacket is the perfect pinnacle to our time with the NFL. I felt inspired to create a dress with my friend, designer Abi Ferrin, that incorporated my welded metal art, her beautiful fabrics and our creative collaborative ideas,” Ms. Warner said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Ferrin has been dressing Ms. Warner since Super Bowl XLIII in 2008. Their working relationship quickly turned to friendship and led to this collaborative effort in which Ms. Warner’s metal art has been incorporated into Ms. Ferrin’s custom designs.
“Co-creating Brenda’s Hall of Fame week wardrobe with her has been such an inspiring process,” Ms. Ferrin said in a prepared statement. “Our aligned design aesthetic, her no boundary approach to fashion, and her wearable art allowed total artistic freedom and you can see it in our final creations.”
Mr. Warner’s professional football career began with the Green Bay Packers in 1994 where we was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa. He spent time in the Arena Football League.
In 1997, Mr. Warner signed with the St. Louis Rams and after a stint in the NFL Europe, led the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. He won Super Bowl MVP for his performance in that game.
Two years later, he led the Rams to Super Bowl XXXVI where they lost to the New England Patriots.
Mr. Warner left the Rams in 2003 and played with the New York Giants for a year in 2004. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 and in the 2008 season, led them to the Super Bowl XLIII, their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.
Mr. Warner retired in 2010 and has spent the past four years coaching at Desert Mountain High School.
