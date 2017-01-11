Abrazo Scottsdale Campus to host blood drive

Jan 11th, 2017

(photo by Abrazo Community Health Network)

To help replenish blood supplies after the holidays, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the United Blood Services bloodmobile in the hospital’s parking lot at 3929 E. Bell Road.

Appointments can be made from 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m., according to a press release.

All donations are encouraged with a special emphasis on O-Negative blood. O-negative blood type donors are universal donors as their blood can be given to people of all blood types.

United Blood Services is conducting the blood drive. To sign up to donate blood, call 1-877-827-4376 or go to bloodhero.com (Sponsor Code: abrazoscottsdale).

    

