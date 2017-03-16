Over 125 Arizona residents and former UWM students joined in on the University of Milwaukee Alumni Association’s spirited pre-game tailgate and to cheer on the Milwaukee Brewers as they took on the San Diego Padres in a pre-season game on March 11 at Maryvale Baseball Park.
The next day, UWM Alumni joined UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark A. Mone at an UWM Alumni Association brunch hosted by Ron and Marjorie Krizek at Scottsdale’s Grayhawk Golf Club on Sunday, March 12.
Former UWM student Ron Krizek, UWM Foundation Board of Trustees member, and his wife, Marjorie, created their own scholarships to help UWM students in the accounting and finance fields with the hope that UWM scholars will choose to help others when they are able.
At the Arizona gathering, Chancellor Mone discussed the importance of moving UWM forward with strategic opportunities that will: bolster UWM’s strength as an urban research university; build upon its partnerships and community engagement; dramatically expand the use of technology; enhance the campus learning and working environment; ensure investment in programs for student success and enrollments; and, manage long-term budget cuts.
Chancellor Mone stated demand for fresh water has led to a close global collaboration between industry, scientists and researchers at UWM. The school of 26,000 students continues to graduate 5,200-5,300 students each year. Chancellor Mone closed the gathering stating, “UWM’s best days are ahead.”
Several UWM staff members were on hand to meet with alumni: V. Kanti Prasad, dean at the Lubar Business School, shared updates on entrepreneurial activities at UWM. Adrienne Bass, UWM’s associate vice chancellor of alumni relations, has for several years facilitated the annual Arizona alumni gatherings. Patricia Borger, vice chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations, reported that 5,000 of the 177,000 UWM alumni reside in Arizona.
Editor’s note: Dr. Honora A. Norton, a lifetime UWM alumni, currently lives in Gilbert. She received her bachelor of business administration degree from UWM’s School of Business Administration.