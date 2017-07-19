Area Agency on Aging seeks volunteers to assist homebound seniors

The Area Agency on Aging, through its AmeriCorps program, is looking for positive, energetic adults 55 years and older to build Caring Circles, neighborhood awareness and volunteer support networks to help homebound seniors be safe, remain in their homes and age with dignity.
The program is funded with a $340,703 grant awarded by the Corporation for National and Community Service through the Arizona Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.
CNCS is a federal agency that engages more than five million Americans in service through AmeriCorps, Learn and Serve America, Senior Corps and other national service initiatives.
Successful candidates for the AmeriCorps Caring Circles program receive a monthly stipend; training and professional development; and an education grant that is transferable to a child, grandchild or foster child.
AmeriCorps members will partner with volunteers in neighborhoods across Maricopa County to develop social support for isolated older adults.
“Caring Circles are designed to help the community embrace homebound seniors who need a little help with everyday chores or who may just need some casual socializing by establishing, encouraging and maintaining regular ongoing connections,” said Area Agency on Aging President and CEO Mary Lynn Kasunic.
“Our goal is always to enable seniors to remain safe in their own homes and neighborhoods.”
Interested potential AmeriCorps members must be 55 years or older; willing to work 20 hours a week; be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawful permanent resident; pass a background check and obtain level-one fingerprint clearance card; have reliable transportation and must be able to receive and respond to email communications.
To become part of the Caring Circles initiative, or for more information, call the 24-hour Senior HELP LINE at 602-264-4357 or go to www.aaaphx.org/contactus.
