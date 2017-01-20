Arizona National Guard provides support during Presidential Inauguration

About 20 members of the Arizona Air National Guard’s 161st Air Refueling Wing and 162nd Wing traveled to Washington D.C. to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, taking place Friday, Jan. 20.
The team of airmen specializing in food service will travel to the nation’s capital as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia where they will cook and serve meals for a portion of the 7,500 Guardsmen, from 40 states and territories that will converge in Washington, D.C., to support the inauguration, according to a press release.
The airmen will prepare and serve meals from mobile military kitchens designed to nourish troops in a field environment. The Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen is transportable on a single aircraft pallet system and can be set up and operational in three hours or less by five airmen, the release stated.
The Arizona National Guardsmen supporting the event will have the opportunity to hone their skills and better prepare themselves to respond at a moment’s notice to any domestic situation where their specialized skills may be needed.
Joint Task Force-District of Columbia was created to provide National Guard support at the request of local civilian authorities.
The National Guard is home to a wide variety of capabilities, which can seamlessly integrate with interagency partners to enhance inauguration support capabilities.
Since 2011, the Arizona National Guard has supported nearly 250 domestic missions with nearly 3,500 individual domestic mobilizations, the release stated.
