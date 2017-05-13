Arizona Women’s Partnership awards $31,500 in grants

The Arizona Women’s Partnership, Inc., an all volunteer philanthropic nonprofit which provides grants to grassroots charities that assist under-served women and children at risk in Arizona, has announced its 2017 grant recipients.
A total of $31,500 in grants have been awarded to the following:
* Alice’s Place provides counseling and shelter for victims of domestic violence in Winslow;
* Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents provides needed services and family camp;
* Arizona South Asians for Safe Families provides culturally sensitive support services to victims of domestic violence;
* Arizonans for the Protection of Exploited Children & Adults provides shelter and counseling for sexually abused girls at Natalie’s House;
* Constructing Circles of Peace provides domestic violence counseling services in Nogales, Ariz.;
* Desert Sounds Performing Arts provides musical instruments and instruction for low income children in Chandler;
* Grand Canyon Music Festival provides opportunities for Native American youth in music composition and performance;
* H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center provides domestic violence and family counseling services in Lake Havasu City;
* Rim County Literacy provides literacy and ESL classes and books for children and adults in Payson;
* Santa Cruz Council on Aging provides services to the elderly in Nogales, Ariz;
* Southwest Valley Literacy Association provides English language/adult reading programs in West Phoenix;
* Unlimited Potential provides education programs for Hispanic women and families in South Phoenix;
* Welcome to America Project provides household furnishings to refugee families in the Phoenix Metro area;
* Yavapai CASA for Kids provides services for abused, abandoned, neglected children in Prescott;
* Y.E.S. for Navajo Youth- Dine’Bike’yah-Teec Nos Pos provides leadership programs for youth on the Navajo Nation.
The Arizona Women’s Partnership, Inc. has awarded over $380,000 in grants since its formation in 2002.
The amount awarded annually is dependent upon the success of fundraising efforts. This year the Violet M. Johnson Family Foundation contributed another $25,000 to the Arizona Women’s Partnership in honor of their maternal grandmother.
“We are grateful for this donation and for all of our generous supporters,” noted Paula Cullison, Arizona Women’s Partnership president and founder.
“This year we also had a $1,500 matching grant from Ralph and Roxanne Martin and a $1,000 donation from Les Dames d’Escoffier International, Phoenix Chapter,” she added.
The Arizona Women’s Partnership Faces of Hope photography exhibit will be in the Phoenix College library until June 30.
Visit www.azwp.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.