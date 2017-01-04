Arizona Women’s Partnership seeks 2017 grant applications

The Arizona Women’s Partnership, an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is seeking applicants for its 2017 grant program.
The partnership awards grants to grassroots charities that assist underserved women and children at risk here in Arizona, announces, according to a press release.
“We are proud to note that the Arizona Women’s Partnership has awarded over $350,000 in grants since 2003 to more than 55 grassroots nonprofits, many of which are multiple year recipients,” said AZWP President and Founder Paula Cullison in a prepared statement.
“The Arizona Women’s Partnership plans to award over $25,000 in grants this cycle, as we celebrate our 15th year.”
Grant recipients address critical issues, such as: domestic violence, child abuse, adult literacy, youth-at-risk, ESL, foster children, refugees, homelessness and hunger. Funds are generated through donations and fundraisers, the release states.
Applicants must be 501(c)3 nonprofits with operating budgets of under $300,000; be in good financial standing; be non-sectarian; non-partisan; non-school affiliated, and reflect our mission.
The Arizona Women’s Partnership 2017 grant application is available at azwp.org and must be postmarked by March 31, 2017. Grant awards will be distributed mid-year.
