The Board of Visitors will celebrate its 102nd Annual Charity Ball on Saturday, April 8.
The highlight of the evening will be 48 Flower Girls being presented by their proud fathers, The presentation is followed by a formal dinner and dancing in the ballroom.
Betsy Haenel is this year’s chairman.
The event takes place at the JW Camelback Inn Resort and Spa. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. followed by the Flower Girl presentation at 7 p.m.
The Board of Visitors is the oldest charitable organization in Arizona and the Charity Ball is the longest running fundraiser in the state. Since 1908, The Board of Visitors has raised and awarded funds of more than $19 million to local nonprofits that serve the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.
For more information, please visit www.boardofvisitors.org.
