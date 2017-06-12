Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale hires new COO

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale announced the hiring of Curt McReynolds as the organization’s Chief Operating Officer.
BGCS, a youth development organization, serves thousands of young people annually at its nine clubs, with a mission to enable its members to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.
In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. McReynolds will serve as a member of the executive team providing vision, leadership and management necessary to ensure growth and efficiency, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to bring Curt to Scottsdale to join our leadership team,” Dr. Lisa Hurst, BGCS chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement.
“He is a proven leader with the perfect experience to guide our Clubs ensuring excellence in our vision of developing the next 21st century leaders, globally competitive graduates, innovative dream-makers and healthy game-changers.”
Mr. McReynolds came from Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township in Illinois where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer since joining the Boys and Girls Club Movement in July 2008.
Under his leadership, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township expanded into one of the largest Boys and Girls Clubs organizations in the state of Illinois by more than doubling their operations with the opening of four new Club unit locations, a release states.
“I’m excited and honored to join the Scottsdale organization,” Mr. McReynolds said in a prepared statement.
“The rich history and deep commitment from the community is very special and became evident immediately to me upon joining the team. I look forward to bringing creative and innovative ideas to our Branches and partnering with the staff to evolve the organization into a cutting-edge programmatic organization, serving our youth in a wide variety of niche programs and outreach services.”
Mr. McReynolds was catalyst in growing resources and operational support for the Club and overseeing a $1.6 million budget by posting a balanced or surplus budget for eight consecutive years.
With Mr. McReynolds at the helm, BGCDT quadrupled operating revenue from just over $400,000 to over $1.6 million in 2017.
In 2011, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America honored him as the Midwest Vision & Spirit Award recipient. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America Midwest Region also awarded his creation the “Board Blitz” as Outstanding Marketing and Communication in 2013.
“Teaming up for Taxes” — a collaborative effort from local CPAs and Mr. McReynolds’ Club — was awarded as Outstanding Resource Development in 2013.
In 2015 and 2016, he was nominated for Crain’s Chicago Business 40 Under 40, a list of young professionals changing communities and leading organizations around the Chicagoland area.
In 2016, Mr. McReynolds was nominated and appointed to the BGCA National Board of Directors for The Professional Association and currently serves as the Vice Chair for the Membership Committee.
In Illinois, he represented the Chief Executive Officers across the state as the Board Representative on the BGCA Illinois Alliance, as well as the Chair of the Program Committee.
A graduate of Western Illinois University, Mr. McReynolds obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication and Master of Science in Kinesiology, Sport Management. He is an alumni of the BGCA Movement, dating back to 1985 with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rockford, Ill.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.