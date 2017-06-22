The current and future status of the Central Arizona Project and its ability to provide water to the citizens of Arizona was the topic of discussion at the June 18 meeting of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
Rotarian Charlie Kester introduced Ben Graff, Central Arizona Water Project board member, to members and guests of Rotary Club of Scottsdale at recent meeting held at the Scottsdale McCormick Lakeside Ballroom.
In November 2016, Mr. Graff was elected to a six-year term on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board.
During his speaking engagement at the club, Mr. Graff discussed the 336 miles of Arizona’s canal system that provides shares Colorado River water within Pinal, Pima and Maricopa Counties (80 percent of Arizona’s population — 5.3 million people and potentially 11.5 million people by 2050).
Mr. Graff also talked about the $4 billion cost of the canals. CAP construction started in 1973, starting at Lake Havasu and took 20 years to complete; 4.3 trillion pounds of water is pumped at 15 pumping stations uphill 3,000 feet.
