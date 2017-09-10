Chances for Children will hold its sixth annual Night of Hope gala to raise funds for children in Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.
This year’s theme is Message in Bottle. Attendees are encouraged to dress in cocktail-type attire.
Chances for Children was started by Scottsdale resident Kathi Juntunen, who went on a trip to Haiti with her husband Craig and returned to Arizona in 2005 deeply impacted by the level of poverty experienced by young children.
Ms. Juntunen and her husband adopted three children from Haiti 11 years ago and then decided to create the non-profit Chances for Children. Now president and founder of the organization,
Ms. Juntunen has opened an orphanage in Haiti, created a feeding program, opened a pediatric medical clinic, started a vocational program for young adults, and formed an adoption program.
Chances for Children also wanted to look for ways to keep children with their families, and created a works program that currently employs women with jobs making jewelry and sewing – upping these women’s average income of $2 a day to $150 a month.
Night of Hope is the organization’s main source of revenue. Last year the event raised a record $600,000, but it hopes to raise even more money this year to continue to fund and grow its current programs, and to create new ones as well.
“Chances for Children feeds almost 3,000 children who normally would go hungry and might die of starvation,” said Ms. Juntunen. “We hope by raising more than $700,000 this year we can feed 4,000 children next year and expand some of our programs so that we can help these kids to have a better future.”
The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by festivities, including a three-course meal at 7 p.m. Additionally, on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10 and the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11, Chances for Children will also host an event for families with children adopted through their programs.
The children will get to participate in fun activities and reconnect with others adopted from Haiti and participate in cultural classes, where the children can learn more about their heritage.
Tickets are $150 per ticket for adults and $50 each for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at Chances4Children.org.
