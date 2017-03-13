Civil War author Ed Bonekemper to headline Scottsdale Civil War Round Table event

Scottsdale Civil War Round Table presents “The Myth of the Lost Cause” by Ed Bonekemper May 16 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Library at 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Mr. Bonekemper earned a Bachelor of Arts in American history from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania, a Masters of Arts in American history from Old Dominion University and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. He is the author of six different books, according to a press release.
Mr. Bonekemper is the Book Review Editor of Civil War News and was an adjunct lecturer in military history at Muhlenberg College from 2003-10, a release states.
He served as a Federal Government attorney for 34 years and is a retired Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.
The Scottsdale Civil War Round Table meets the third Tuesday of every month (except June, July and August) in the auditorium of the Scottsdale Civic Center Library.
Speakers are comprised of well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The group supports battlefield preservation through the Civil War Trust.
