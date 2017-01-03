Desert Foundation Auxiliary event benefits local charities

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary’s 51st Annual Ball celebrated a sense of swanky sophistication this holiday season as families and friends gathered together to celebrate the presentation of 11 accomplished young women blessed with beauty and grace.
The event attracted 425 people and was held Dec. 22 at The Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale.
Chairs for this year’s ball were Joan Raskin and Colleen Katz. Laura Currier is preside4ent of the Desert Foundation Auxiliary.
The room, regaled through the creative talents of White House Design Studio, featured dramatic red, crystal and draping accents throughout the ballroom. The tables were dressed with red crush velvet to the floor linens and were anchored with multiple-sized crystal vases with accents of a variety of red hues.
Each floral display captured the brilliance with lush arrangements of antique hydrangeas and red blooming roses, carnations and tulips, as well as a touch of greenery added with a combination of shiny, matte and sparkle red balls.
One very large chandelier was suspended over the band stage and tied together by lush red fabric with six other chandeliers suspended over the presentation stage and adorned with large red rose balls. The entire ballroom was draped in luxurious fabric which was up lit to create a stirring atmosphere along with multitudes of candle light shimmering all the way until midnight.
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary Board of Directors will distribute funds from this year’s event to several charities: Feeding Matters, Rosie’s House and Treasure House.
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary selects and presents to the community young ladies from the City of Scottsdale, Town of Paradise Valley and Carefree areas at its annual Desert Ball.
Debutantes for 2016 are:
Jessie Hannah Basile, daughter of Mrs. And Mrs. Louis Joseph Basile Jr.
Emillie Rose Castrichini, daughter of Drs. Christine A. & Michael J. Castrichini.
Cassidy Elizabeth Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard James Clark.
Avery Nicole Gage, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Thomas Gage.
Sara Jacolyn Jorgenson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen James Jorgenson.
Nicole Alice Keller, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Charles Patrick Keller.
Kellie Crosby Masters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Austin Masters.
Maizy Jayne Orcutt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garry Reynolds Jr.
Hannah Lauren Paynter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William John Paynter.
Amanda Brooke Reimers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jay Reimers.
Jacqueline Alaine Tait, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Tait Jr.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.