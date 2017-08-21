Driving Out Domestic Violence event to feature Zach Greinke as honorary chair

The 7th Annual Driving Out Domestic Violence returns with a long list of celebrities, including honorary chair and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Greinke, at the Celebrity Golf Tournament and Celebrity Gala.
Several current and retired MLB, NFL, NBA, PGA and other professional athletes will participate the Celebrity Golf Tournament at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 at Talking Stick Golf Club, 9998 E. Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale.
Golf is $1,000 for individual players and includes two Gala tickets or $4,000 for a foursome and includes 8 Gala tickets. Awards reception and closing ceremonies will follow the golf tournament, according to a press release.
The next night, the Celebrity Gala will kick-off at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at Hanger One, 15220 N. 78th Way in Scottsdale.
The evening is a cocktail party format with a silent auction, bar set ups and food stations by local restaurants serving dinner and dessert, a release states.
Tickets are $175 per ticket, $300 for a pair of gala tickets, with reserved tables and larger sponsorship opportunities also available. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit Chrysalis’ domestic violence programs.
Driving Out Domestic Violence was started in 2011. Lauren Teahen and her husband, Mark Teahens, a retired professional baseball player, founded Driving Out Domestic Violence in honor of Lauren’s late mother, Shelley, a domestic abuse survivor.
To date, Driving Out Domestic Violence Celebrity Golf and Gala has raised more than $1.5 million for Chrysalis and victims of domestic violence, according to a release.
“Thanks to the dedication of the Teahens, the sports community and those who come out to support Driving Out Domestic Violence for the past six years, we have been able to raise critical funds for Chrysalis,” Patricia Klahr, President and CEO of Chrysalis said in a prepared statement.
“This is our biggest combined fundraiser of the year and all money raised provides vital services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence,”
