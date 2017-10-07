Duet slates volunteer orientation Oct. 14 in Scottsdale

Oct 7th, 2017

Looking for a way to help your neighbors?

Duet, a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a broad range of services, is looking for volunteers.

Duet

At the recent Duet Partner Appreciation Dinner, Scottsdale Vice Mayor Suzanne Klapp received the Jeff Dennis Community Vision Award on behalf of the City of Scottsdale for its generous support of Duet over the years.

The organization matches isolated, homebound adults with local, compassionate volunteers who help them with services such as grocery shopping, drive them to medical appointments, minor home repairs and even provide friendly visits.

Volunteers can choose when and where they’d like to serve.

To attend an upcoming orientation, RSVP to volunteer@duetaz.org. Volunteers need to bring a driver’s license and the phone numbers of two personal references to the orientation.

For more information, call 602-274-5022.

The next volunteer orientation will be held 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7655 E. Main St.

 

