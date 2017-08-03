Economic development director addresses local Rotary Club

The role of an economic development director and how their efforts bring new business to a city were among the issues discussed by the Scottsdale economic development director at a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
Scottsdale Economic Development Director Danielle Casey was the featured speaker at the July 31 meeting of the local Rotary Club.
Cheri Valentino-Fox, vice president of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce and a corporate member of Rotary Club of Scottsdale, introduced Ms. Casey to club members and guests.
Ms. Casey is past president of the Arizona Association for Economic Development. In her position within the city, Ms. Casey is responsible for executing the city’s initiatives related to new business attraction, business retention and expansion, as well as small business and entrepreneurial support and revitalization.
Among the topics addressed by Ms. Casey: Scottsdale’s Strategic Plan; role of economic developers; current trends of job creation, attraction and retention; tax-base enhancements; housing profiles and city development activities; high impact business target markets (bio-life sciences, advanced business services, technology and innovation, hospitality and visitor trade, and high education); employment within the Scottsdale Airpark, Cure, Downtown and McDowell corridors.
She talked about the city’s partnerships with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.
Also during the meeting, Richard Signeski, the 2017 Annual Ed Adler Memorial Golf Tournament chairperson, announced the club’s morning golf scramble fundraiser will be held Oct. 16 at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club. Rotarian John Campbell awarded Jo Pulvermacher her blue badge in recognition of her completing her new club member assignments.
