The sound of music: Fender CEO addresses local Rotary Club

Members of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale received an up-close and in-depth look at the construction of the iconic Stratocaster and Telecaster guitars and other musical instruments during a recent club meeting.
Andy Mooney, chief executive officer of Fender Musical Instruments Corp., spoke to the club July 24 at the McCormick Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Mr. Mooney understands the importance of branding and marketing in a competitive industry. Prior to coming to Fender, Mr. Mooney’s career took him to Nike’s U.S. operations as chief marketing officer.
During his 20 years at Nike, he worked to make the brand synonymous with growing the basketball shoe market. Mr. Mooney spent 11 years at Walt Disney Co., rising to position of Disney Consumer Products,
He was instrumental in building the Disney Princess franchise, which has become a cornerstone of the company’s growth.
Mr. Mooney now faces a new set of challenges all centered on a brand and industry he’s loved his whole life. When Mr. Mooney became Fender’s CEO in 2015, he made Fender’s customization program a priority.
The new concept, called Mod Shop, is a digital platform that allows customers to design their own guitar online, choosing from a varied selection of colors and materials.
Locally, the Musical Instrument Museum, recognizes Fender for its support and sponsorship, as well as, Fender guitars are an integral part of many MIM’s exhibits and concerts.
At the same meeting, Rotarians Jim Bruner and Benny Barnes received Paul Harris pins in honor of their contributions to Rotary International Foundation.
Support of the RI Foundation results in clean water and sanitation; health and hope in areas of that world that were once ravaged by diseases like polio; world-wide economic development and new opportunities; and much more.
Additionally, Rotarian Chuck Kim was awarded his blue membership badge after completing all the pre-requisite new member assignments to familiarize himself with club processes.
For more information, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.