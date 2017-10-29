Florence Crittenton shopping event raises over $30,000

Over 150 people came out to Flo’s on 7th Sept. 30 to support girls and young women at Florence Crittenton’s ninth annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash.
Raising over $30,000, Heels for Healing is a one-day shopping event with great deals on designer shoes and handbags and is preceded by the Diva Dash, a fun obstacle course with participants wearing high heels.
“We are continuously blown away by the community and their monumental support towards Florence Crittenton and this event,” said Dr. Kellie Warren, Florence Crittenton’s chief executive officer.
“Our girls are truly blessed to have such incredible role models around them, and we are forever grateful for their assistance so we can continue empowering and transforming the lives of the next generation of women.”
Co-chaired by Debbie Gaby and Deborah Bateman, the event delivered a one-of-a kind experience for the participants and attendees through a lively atmosphere having food and beverages, friendly competition during the Diva Dash and unbeatable deals on designer handbags and shoes.
Proceeds from the event, presented by the Albertsons Companies Foundation and Florence Crittenton Auxiliary, will contribute to the agency’s life changing programs and services that provide safety, hope and opportunity to at-risk and disadvantaged girls and young women in Arizona.
For more information on Florence Crittenton and its upcoming community events, visit www.flocrit.org.
Florence Crittenton holds the charter for the state’s first and only public, single-gender preparatory school, the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona.
