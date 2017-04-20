The Board of Visitors hosted its 102nd Annual Charity Ball on April 8.
Highlight of the evening was the presentation of 48 Flower Girls presented by their fathers under the night sky at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. The presentation was followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom.
Cindy Good, chairman of The Board of Visitors, stated “In a world where we are constantly asked to upgrade and change, we are thankful that this time-honored tradition remains. As we enter our 110th year as an organization, the members of The Board of Visitors recognize and are grateful for the generosity of those who have supported our events allowing us to fulfill our mission.”
“I am so proud to carry on the tradition of our organization’s cherished, signature fundraiser. This beautiful event is treasured by our Flower Girl families and guests who value our commitment to the needs of our community,” said Charity Ball Chairman Betsy Haenel.
Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest charitable organization in Arizona. Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $19 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.
The Flower Girls from the Scottsdale neighborhood are: Sara Anzelmo, Claire Folger, Kristen Hauptman, Marlee Maher and Kayla Swanson.
For more information, visit www.boardofvisitors.org.
