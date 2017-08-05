Rotary Club of Scottsdale announces Global Grant Endowment

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale has teamed with a Rotary Club in Scotland to secure a global grant application to fund a scholarship for Carlyn Harris to pursue her master’s of public health.
The award, in the amount of $30,000, has been approved by The Rotary International Foundation.
Thanks to the generosity of the Hartley and Ruth B. Barker Endowed Global Grant Scholarship, the two Rotary Clubs and Ms Harris will be receiving $30,000 in funds from the gift to finance the grant.
Ms. Harris’s area of focus is disease prevention and treatment.
In 1971, Hartley Barker and his family moved to Scottsdale from Appleton, Wis. Mr. Barker was an active member and major philanthropist of many civic organizations in both Wisconsin and Arizona. He belonged to Rotary Clubs in four different communities over a span of 58 years in Wisconsin Rapids and Appleton, as well as Phoenix and Scottsdale.
He served as Rotary International’s District 622 Governor (1970-71) and was instrumental in founding several Rotary Clubs. He and Ruth were founding donors of the Rotary Centers for International Studies in Peace and Conflict Resolution.
The two were inducted into the Scottsdale History Hall of Fame in 2000.
Through Rotary International Global Grant Scholarships, Rotarians can support future leaders in fields related to the areas of focus: Peace and conflict prevention/resolution; Disease prevention and treatment; Water and sanitation; Maternal and child health; Basic education and literacy; and economic and community development.
A key feature of this specific global grant is the partnership between Rotary Club of Scottsdale — the applicant sponsor — and the Rotary Club of Edinburgh – Scotland — the study location host.
Global grant scholarships fund graduate-level coursework or research for one to four academic years.