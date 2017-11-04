Brian & Debbie Middleton to chair 2018 Hearts of Gold Gala

Retired commercial banking executive Brian Middleton and his wife, Debbie, who began volunteering at Save the Family in 1994, will co-chair the 2018 Hearts of Gold Gala, Saturday, Feb. 10 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Scottsdale Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale.
“As the name of the gala says, Brian and Debbie truly represent the heart of what we do at Save the Family,” said Save the Family CEO Jacki Taylor.
“Their commitment to our mission and our families has been an inspiration to our board, our staff and our volunteers and we are deeply grateful for their commitment to co-chairing the Hearts of Gold Gala.”
Brian, who spent 44 years in commercial banking before retiring from Alliance Bank of Arizona in 2016, is a board member at Marc Community Resources and Canyon Institute.
Previously, he had served on the boards of the American Liver Foundation, the Luke’s Men and Grand Canyon University.
Debbie, who has organized and managed Save the Family’s Holiday Sponsorship Program since 1997, also has supported Save the Family in various capacities including volunteering at major fundraisers and, among other responsibilities, as manager of the Save the Family Thrift Store.
She was the Mesa Citizens of the Year Association’s 2007 Woman of the Year and the Arizona Coalition to End Homelessness 2016 Volunteer of the Year. She also serves on the Mesa United Way Board of Directors.
Individual tickets for the 2018 Gala, which begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, are $200.
Sponsorship opportunities begin at $2,500.
For more information, call 480-466-7714 or email Development Manager Maria Longley at maria.longley@savethefamily.org.
Following the dinner program, from 7 to 9 p.m., dancing, faux casino gambling and a cigar bar are planned from 9 to 11 p.m.
For more information about Save the Family, visit www.SavetheFamily.org.
