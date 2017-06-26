Holman named president of the Pinetop Country Club

Bob Holman of Scottsdale, an avid golfer and retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of Scottsdale-based Discount Tire Company, was recently named president of the Pinetop Country Club in the White Mountains.
As president of the Pinetop Country Club, Mr. Holman looks after the many social, recreational and philanthropic programs the club offers its members and the surrounding community.
“We absolutely love Pinetop,” he said in a prepared statement. “Especially this time of year when it’s 30 degrees cooler in the pines than in the Valley.”
Mr. Holman has been working with Troon Golf, the club’s management firm, to maintain the championship golf course and tennis facilities, which just added four new courts for the growing sport of pickleball.
Back in his home state of Michigan Mr. Holman is the leading force behind the Holman Success Center at his alma mater, Eastern Michigan University. The center assists some 2,500 students every year with counseling to give them a boost into happy, productive lives during and after college.
“With a little extra help, we’ve turned many of these youngsters into high achievers who have graduated with honors,” Mr. Holman said.
Four years ago, he served as EMU’s commencement speaker. Afterward, the university bestowed on him an honorary doctorate for his achievements in the field of finance.
Later this summer, Mr. Holman will oversee the Pinetop Country Club’s own scholarship fund drive that last year raised some $60,000 to help cover college expenses for deserving students in the Pinetop-Lakeside and Show Low areas.
“We’re having the time of our lives in Pinetop,” he said. “We’ve made some of our dearest friends here. And when we’re sitting on the club’s back patio, listening to the wind sweep through the pine trees, life just couldn’t be better.”
