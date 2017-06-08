Scottsdale couple joins ‘Remembrance’ activities at Holocaust Museum

The Scottsdale/Phoenix community was well represented during the annual “Days of Remembrance” commemoration held April 23-25 in Washington, D.C.
“Days of Remembrance,” America’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust established by Congress and led by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, included a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda with President Donald J. Trump paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust; the dedication of the museum’s David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center; and the Museum’s National Tribute Dinner where the institution’s highest recognition, The Elie Wiesel Award, was presented to German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her work in preserving Holocaust memory.
Attendees came from around the United States to participate in the commemoration.
Joining Scottsdale residents Andrew and Amy Cohn were Phoenix residents Bill and Susan Levine, and Jonathan and Rachel Hoffer.
Ms. Cohn is also the museum’s national annual fund chair; Susan Levine is a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, the museum’s governing board; and Bill Levine is a national co-chair of the museum’s national campaign and endowed the William Levine Family Institute for Holocaust Education.
Jonathan and Rachel Hoffer are longtime museum supporters.
Ms. Cohn, together with her husband Andrew, first got involved with the museum through their friendship with local philanthropist and longtime museum leader Bill Levine and his wife Susan.
“We had no family directly affected by the Holocaust and had no idea what an important part of our lives it would become,” said Mrs. Cohn, when she accepted the leadership position as national annual fund chair.
“The more I immerse myself and gain a deeper understanding of what the museum is doing and the larger global role it needs to play, I want to engage others in the cause.”
“We are very grateful for the dedication and commitment to the museum by the Cohns, Levines and Hoffers,” said Steven Klappholz, director of the museum’s Western Region.
“It’s a collective effort that is being led by these three couples as well as others in the community to present the museum’s public programs and achieve the fundraising goals in greater Phoenix.
The leadership in the community is phenomenal and we look forward to working on enhancing the museum’s presence in Phoenix and Arizona.”
The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Western Regional Office is located in Los Angeles. For more information, call 310-556-3222 or email western@ushmm.org.
