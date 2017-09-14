Scottsdale Rotary recalls 9-11; donates to Texas hurricane relief

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale remembered the tragic events of Sept. 11 with a talk presented by someone working at the Pentagon on that fateful day.
Col. Shane T. Openshaw, director of U.S. Government and International Apache Programs for the Boeing Company in Mesa, was the featured speaker at the club’s luncheon meeting held Sept. 11.
The program, held at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion, fit well with the club’s remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001.
Col. Openshaw shared his experiences of being in the Pentagon (the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense in Arlington County, Virginia) on Sept. 11, 2001 when a Boeing 757-223 aircraft hijacked by five men affiliated with al-Qaeda deliberately crashed the plane into the west side of the Pentagon building.
The attack killed all 64 people on board, including the five hijackers and six crew, as well as, 125 people in the building.
He recalled the sounds, smells, feelings of discovery and the call to action to focus on what’s ahead.
Col. Openshaw leads all domestic and international Apache programs to meet aircraft production requirements, as well as development efforts taking Apache into the future.
He earned a business management degree from University of Utah and a master’s degree at U.S. Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif.
He is a 2006 graduate of University of Texas at Austin U.S. Army War College Fellowship and serves as a member of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce board.
Col. Openshaw noted the Boeing Company is proud to work with nearly 400 businesses in Arizona to create jobs — 42,000 direct and indirect jobs in Arizona — and to provide other economic opportunities and charitable contributions in Arizona. In Arizona, Boeing has 3,713 employees, 9,684 retirees and 656 military veterans.
Col. Openshaw also provided an overview of the Apache helicopter – its history in Arizona since 1984; Apache refurbishments; future Apache plans to success through 2060; Apache networking capabilities; and the Apache’s ability to fly faster, further, quieter and in the blind.
Also during the meeting, a Rockport Texas Rotarian provided an update of the Hurricane Harvey devastation and how he and his fellow Texan Rotarians are reaching out to homeowners and small businesses through donations of services, goods and funds from members and other Rotary Clubs.
Club President Charlie Kester, along with Rotarians Dale Gray and Bob Murray, led the call for the Rotary Club of Scottsdale’s support for Hurricane Harvey victims.
On the spot, attendees pledged close to $4,000.
For more information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs and upcoming events, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.