Israel Consul General of Los Angeles Sam Grundwerg was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix on March 17.
The consul general briefed Federation and community leaders on a variety of topics central to Israel and the Jewish community.
“It was an honor to host Consul General Grundwerg,” said David Weiner, Federation board co-chair.
“We were glad to be able to convene our community leaders as he shared the latest developments in US-Israel relations, peace in the Middle East and the current political state in Israel.”
In addition to the briefing, the consul general toured the Valley of the Sun JCC, including a visit with the children of its early childhood center. He expressed his support in light of the recent threats made against JCCs across the nation, as well as other Jewish organizations.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix helps Jews in need and builds vibrant Jewish communities in the Valley, Israel and 70 countries around the world.
