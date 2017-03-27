Jeremy Peterman to make La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church debut

Dr. Jeremy Peterman, organist at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church at 6300 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale, will present his first recital at the church at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9.
The concert, titled “A New Year,” will include works by .S. Bach, Arvo Pärt, Flor Peeters, Raymond Henry, Jean Langlais, and more—highlighting the myriad capabilities of the church’s 92-rank, 5,062-pipe Berghaus organ, according to a press release.
Mr. Peterman will also be joined by a brass quintet at the recital, which is made possible through a gift in memory of A. Paul and Marilyn Stork, long-time members of La Casa de Cristo.
Mr. Peterman has a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Collaborative Piano from Arizona State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in French and piano performance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a master’s degree from ASU.
Mr. and Mrs. Stork both came from small towns in Southern Minnesota. Mr. Stork’s mother, Estella, was the church organist in their Lutheran church for many years. Mrs. Stork also was a pianist and organist. She passed away in May 2016. The couple were noted as philanthropists.
