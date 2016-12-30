Jewish Federation announces incoming board chairs, officers

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix has announced its incoming board chairs: Mark Feldman, chief executive officer and managing partner for MRA Associates, and David Weiner, president of Weiner Insurance.
The two men will serve as board co-chairs for a two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2017. Each brings unique experience to the role.
“As a board co-chair, I hope to use my business experience to continue maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of Federation operations so that we can impact more lives,” said Mr. Feldman.
“I enjoy sharing our story, how there is no other organization in the world that touches more Jewish lives than the Federation,” said Mr. Weiner. “Whether it is the elderly, students on campus, or Jewish communities in Israel and around the world.”
Other incoming officers include Treasurer Morrie Aaron; Governance Chair and Secretary Barry Markson; and Vice-Chairs Jonathan Hoffer, Joel Kramer, Julee Landau Shahon and Don Schon, M.D.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix is located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.