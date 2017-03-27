Local novelist Marcia Fine releases new book ‘Hidden Ones — A Veil of Memories’

Award-winning novelist and Scottsdale resident Marcia Fine has released her seventh book and fourth historical fiction novel Hidden Ones — A Veil of Memories this March.
A book signing in connection with the new novel is slated for Saturday, April 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the LDV Wine Gallery at 6591 E. 1st St. in Scottsdale. The event will feature complimentary light bites and wine tasting for a small fee.
The book explores the lengths the Crespin family must go to evade religious persecution for secretly practicing Judaism — risking discovery, imprisonment and even death — while helping their grandmother, the matriarch of the family, escape from prison during the 17th century Inquisition, according to a press release.
Ms. Fine felt this to be a relevant and important topic, since today’s citizens of the Southwest are linked to this piece of history.
“When the Inquisition expanded to open offices in Lima, Peru, Mexico City and Cartegena, Columbia, fear spread through all the areas controlled by Spain,” she said in a release.
“That included almost half of North America. Many traveled north into the Southwest Territories to escape. Today there are many discovering their heritage in Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado through DNA and genealogy.”
The novel begins in Mexico City with the aftermath of an auto de fé, or an act of faith, in 1649.
Ms. Fine researched the historical event and interviewed an expert on the topic, a professor who helped her unveil intricacies such as what the inquisitors of the time ate for breakfast and a detailed description of the Grand Inquisitor.
She also traveled to the location of this latest novel’s setting to immerse herself in the smells, sounds and tastes of the cities and their cultures, as she does for all her writing research.
Ms. Fine integrates her research and personal experiences into the pages of her book so while it is historically accurate and authentic, the story also comes alive for the reader, a release states.
