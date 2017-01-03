Local woman wins in Mass Audubon nature photography contest

Kathryn Dennay’s image of a Dryad’s Saddle mushroom. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale resident Kathryn Dannay has been named a 2016 winner in the Massachusetts Audubon Society’s annual photo contest.

Titled, “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors,” Ms. Dennay submitted an image of a Dryad’s Saddle mushroom that took top honors in the adult division of the Plants and Fungi category, according to a press release.

This year’s contest drew more than 4,000 entries from Massachusetts and beyond, the release stated, an indication that Ms. Dennay’s photo prevailed over some serious competition.

Mass Audubon, founded in 1896 as the Massachusetts Audubon Society by two women determined to stop the commercial hunting of wading birds for their plume feathers, was the wellspring of the national Audubon movement, and remains an independent conservation organization, the release stated.

