Mayor Jim Lane lauds efforts of Scottsdale volunteers

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane praised the efforts of the more than 6,800 city volunteers who contributed their time and services to the community, equating over $4.2 million in savings, during an April 25 city council meeting.
In a proclamation read aloud, Mayor Lane described the critical role volunteers play in assisting the city of Scottsdale in executing the mission of “simply better service for a world class community.”
“The city’s volunteer program is a citywide program that enlists the assistance of citizens who wish to make a difference in our community and provide enhanced services to the citizens and visitors of our community,” Mayor Lane read of the proclamation.
“In 2016, more than 6,800 citizen volunteers contributed over 187,000 hours of services to the community.”
2016 Volunteer Impact Award Honoree Ron Roth accepted the proclamation, with Scottsdale City Volunteer Program Manager, Cindi Eberhardt.
