Mayor Jim Lane lauds efforts of Scottsdale volunteers

May 2nd, 2017 Comments:

From left, Mayor Jim Lane, 2016 Volunteer Impact Award Honoree Ron Roth, and City Volunteer Program Manager, Cindi Eberhardt. (photo by city of Scottsdale)

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane praised the efforts of the more than 6,800 city volunteers who contributed their time and services to the community, equating over $4.2 million in savings, during an April 25 city council meeting.

In a proclamation read aloud, Mayor Lane described the critical role volunteers play in assisting the city of Scottsdale in executing the mission of “simply better service for a world class community.”

“The city’s volunteer program is a citywide program that enlists the assistance of citizens who wish to make a difference in our community and provide enhanced services to the citizens and visitors of our community,” Mayor Lane read of the proclamation.

“In 2016, more than 6,800 citizen volunteers contributed over 187,000 hours of services to the community.”

2016 Volunteer Impact Award Honoree Ron Roth accepted the proclamation, with Scottsdale City Volunteer Program Manager, Cindi Eberhardt.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie