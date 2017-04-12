Maria Harper-Marinick, Ph.D., Maricopa Community Colleges Chancellor Maria Harper-Marinick, Ph.D., was the special guest speaker at the weekly meeting April 10 of the Rotary Club of Scottsdale. The MCC chancellor provided club members with an update on the community college district.
Dr. Harper-Marinick has served the Maricopa Community College District for over 20 years and was named its chancellor in May 2016.
She is active within the community as a member of several boards, including Greater Phoenix Leadership, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Valley of the Sun United Way and Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce; she serves on many national educational-related boards and organizations, including named as an Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow.
Dr. Harper-Marinick stated that the 10 colleges within the MCC District serve 200,000 students annually, of which two-thirds use their education as a way to continue their studies at ASU. The majority of the students, from ages of age 15 to 90s, are from low-income families and use their education as a way out of poverty.
Currently, 17,000 high school students are attending MCC and earning college credit. Due to timing, some high school students graduate from a MCC school before graduating from their respective high schools.
Dr. Harper-Marinick stated MCC has strong partnerships with 49 universities, including, ASU, NAU and Grand Canyon University. Cost per credit at MCC’s schools is $86 a credit.
The revenue sources, to accommodate the $1.4 billion dollar budget, come from tuition, property taxes and public and private partnerships – no state aid is received. Dr. Harper-Marinick answered several questions from the audience about MCC budgets, curriculum balance between occupational and college student goals and comparisons to community colleges within other states.
During the meeting, Past Club President Jeanette Griswold provided Scottsdale Community College with a generous personal donation toward the David L. Hallstrom Scholarship Fund. Mr. Hallstrom, 1969-70 Rotary Club of Scottsdale Club president, former Scottsdale Charros member and former Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce executive director, initiated a scholarship program at SCC many years ago. Per SCC’s President Dr Jan Gehler, a $1,200 scholarship is awarded annually to a deserving student in memory of Mr. Hallstrom.
