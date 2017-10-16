Meet Your Neighbor: Allsup family finds bliss in Scottsdale

Name: Jeanine Allsup
Where I live: Scottsdale, AZ
When & why I moved here: We have always loved Arizona and the beautiful weather. We have been coming since our daughter was 8. She is now 38. We are from Illinois and decided “we’d paid our dues” and moved here full time 12 years ago.
What I like most about living here: The ability to spend so much time outdoors.
Activities I enjoy: Volunteering, hiking, entertaining and traveling
Clubs/organizations I’m involved in: Big Brothers/Big Sisters and have been for 20 plus years, 13 years as a “Big sister” to one beautiful girl. Children First Academy, Scottsdale Bible Church and the Tanzania Project, K2 Adventures Foundation and the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy.
My favorite charity or volunteer activity and why it deserves support from others? Serving others is my favorite activity. I love to exercise and I love serving others. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy allows me to share both passions. I spend hours in the beautiful Sonoran Preserves and nothing gives me more pleasure than to give back to my community by volunteering in this manner.
My No. 1 suggestions to new residents looking for ways to get involved in their community: Volunteer in something you enjoy. There is no greater way to meet like-minded individuals.
What one thing would you like to see changed in Scottsdale? I wake up every morning so thankful that I get to live in this wonderful place. Honestly, how lucky am I? I can’t imagine any place better. I wouldn’t change a thing!
My family: A husband of 42 years an adult daughter and of course my grand dog.
What I do: I enjoy life to the fullest
People who are an inspiration to me: Kind, honest, hardworking people
My advice to today’s youth: Be true to who you are. Find your passion and live each day as though it’s your last!
To volunteer in the city of Scottsdale visit www.ScottsdaleAZ.gov/volunteer.
